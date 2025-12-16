A Kingmakers movie is in the works at Netflix

HQ

Gaming adaptations seem to be the new hot thing in Hollywood right now. They allow for easy access to a pre-existing audience, and some of them end up being pretty good. We've got tonnes of upcoming projects to look forward to, from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's movie to the God of War series at Amazon, and now we can add a new project to the list.

As per Deadline, Netflix has acquired the rights to a feature pitch based on Kingmakers. The upcoming medieval sandbox game from Redemption Road Games and tinyBuild centres around players going back in time to the Middle Ages with modern weaponry to change history and blast through battles.

Netflix is working on the film with The Story Kitchen. Christopher MacBridge will be adapting the script, and Shawn Levy will produce with his company 21 Laps. We'll have to see how the Kingmakers movie shapes up but right now we're still waiting to see what the game is like. Kingmakers was set to release this October, but since delayed its launch and now just says it is coming soon.