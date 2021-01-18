Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

A Kickstarter campaign for a brand new Game Boy game has almost been funded

The Shapeshifter is an RPG that allows you to take the form of several different animals.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It's now 2021 and it appears the library for the original Game Boy is still expanding. The last official release for the platform came in 1999, but many enthusiasts are still creating their own smaller scale experiences. The most recent of these is The Shapeshift, a fantasy RPG, that allows players to take the form of several different animals. The game surfaced on Kickstarter earlier today and it has almost achieved its goal of $5,339.

The game sees players step into the shoes of Elliot, an "ordinary person," who has travelled to the mountains to spend some time with his friends. From here things take a strange turn, as Elliot is contacted by a small elf who asks him to save the elves' world from a wizard spell. The elf then assists Elliot within his newfound quest by offering him the ability to transform into any animal that he makes contact with. It's a pretty interesting concept, and it'll be interesting to see how it's explored within the technical limitations of the Game Boy.

A Kickstarter campaign for a brand new Game Boy game has almost been funded

You can check out the game's Kickstarter campaign here.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy