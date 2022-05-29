A Kerbonaut has made it to the International Space Station... in real life

HQ

Jebediah Kerman, one of the four original Kerbonauts from Kerbal Space Program, has officially made it to the International Space Station... in real life. That's right, the little green spaceman, well a plushie toy version of him, has been part of a trip by Boeing to the orbiting facility.

It was Boeing's Starliner trip that the toy got a first seat on. The trip was a testflight more than anything, as the Kerman toy was not in the company of any real people, but rather commanded the vessel alongside a test dummy. Still, the crew of the ISS was no doubt surprised to find the first passenger of the docked capsule of the Starliner to be little Jed.

According to Engadget, the practice of sending toys into space is quite the common one, something that started when cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin took a doll with him on the first-ever human spaceflight. So, the idea of sending a plushie Jed into orbit is actually not that unusual.

In other Kerbal Space Program news, the sequel, Kerbal Space Program 2 was recently delayed to 2023.