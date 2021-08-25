A Jungle Book crossover event is coming to Fall Guys

HQ

A major gaming event wouldn't feel complete without an appearance from Fall Guys, would it? The game popped up again during tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live and we learned of yet another collaboration with Disney. Following the Tron collaboration earlier in the year, the game will feature an in-game event inspired by the 1967 classic Jungle Book.

A King Louie event is set to take place September 3-12 and through a brand-new trailer, we got to take a look at some of the costumes that will soon be arriving. These costumes are for popular characters such as Mowgli, Baloo, and Shere Khan.