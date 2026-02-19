A joyful reunion turns into a nightmare in Lee Cronin's The Mummy

HQ

There are a few times where you watch a trailer and feel the need to simply tell others, watch at your own peril. That certainly comes to mind when talking about the first full look at Lee Cronin's The Mummy, an upcoming horror film that explores a situation that should be a joyful reunion but in reality is something ripped out of your greatest nightmares...

The plot for the film can somewhat be condensed into a rather basic explanation, as at its most rudimentary level, this film explores how a family is reconnected with their missing daughter, eight years after they thought her dead and gone for good. However, this reunion is made challenging when it's revealed that the daughter has become something else.

From here, the plot basically explores how this young girl becomes a frightful living nightmare, all while those aware of the situation attempt to answer the question of what happened to the daughter and what has she become?

The official synopsis does go into a little further obscure depth, and you can read it in full below, on top of watching the latest terrifying trailer for the film, which will premiere in cinemas from April 17. Will you dare to see it on the big screen?

"The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace— eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare."