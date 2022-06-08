A Joker sequel is on its way

HQ

A sequel to the critically-acclaimed Joker is officially on its way, as director Todd Phillips has taken to Instagram to share a look at the cover to the script. Headlined with the working title, Joker: Folie à Deux, the post also included a second image of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script, meaning we can expect the Oscar winning actor to reprise his Oscar winning role.

Phillips has yet to share any information as to the plot of this sequel, but Variety does state that "Folie à Deux" translates to "shared madness" which could refer to another crazy character (perhaps Joker's partner Harley Quinn) making an appearance, or could be a more overarching reference to the way that Gotham embraced Joker's madness in the original movie.