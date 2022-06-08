Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      A Joker sequel is on its way

      The working title is Joker: Folie à Deux.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      A sequel to the critically-acclaimed Joker is officially on its way, as director Todd Phillips has taken to Instagram to share a look at the cover to the script. Headlined with the working title, Joker: Folie à Deux, the post also included a second image of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script, meaning we can expect the Oscar winning actor to reprise his Oscar winning role.

      Phillips has yet to share any information as to the plot of this sequel, but Variety does state that "Folie à Deux" translates to "shared madness" which could refer to another crazy character (perhaps Joker's partner Harley Quinn) making an appearance, or could be a more overarching reference to the way that Gotham embraced Joker's madness in the original movie.

      A Joker sequel is on its way


      Loading next content