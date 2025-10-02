A John Wick samurai Western spin-off is in the works

It seems like the John Wick franchise just lives off whatever men find cool nowadays. Suits? Check. Assassins? Check. Tasteful, trimmed beards? Check. Mobsters? Check. Guns, swords, stunts? Check, check, checkity check.

Now we can add samurai and Westerns to that list, as screenwriter Austin Everett has penned an original script set in the world of John Wick to marry both the old west and hardened samurai together. Speaking with Variety, Everett didn't want to unveil much more, but this idea is bound to get John Wick fans hyped.

It seems unlikely Keanu Reeves would be involved in this project, as both the samurai and Western keywords have us imagining more of a period piece action film, where we swap out combat knives and machine guns for katanas and revolvers. As this project just has a script attached, don't expect to hear much from it anytime soon, but it seems that the world of John Wick is getting even bigger.