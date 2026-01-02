A John Wick "AAA game" is under development

HQ

We certainly aren't the only ones who have wondered what a John Wick game could have been like. The action-packed world of the movies is perfect for a really cool game in the same vein as Devil May Cry or perhaps Max Payne. So far, however, no major investments have been made, but thankfully that seems to be about to change.

Lionsgate's latest quarterly report reveals that the company is working on a major game featuring Wick and that they will soon be ready to reveal more about it. Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman, says:

"Our AAA game opportunities and other gaming opportunities around John Wick and Saw and some others that we'll be announcing soon."

This isn't actually the first time they've talked about this. Back in 2022, Lionsgate mentioned that they were keen to make games based on the John Wick universe. If they've been working on it for over three years, it seems about time to announce more details. We don't know who is developing it, but perhaps we'll find out more this month, as Microsoft is holding its own event on January 26.