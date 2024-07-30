A job offer could be the definitive confirmation that the Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in development

HQ

While it's widely assumed that a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy was in the works as soon as Avalanche Software's first figures on the success of the original were released, neither the studio nor Warner Bros. Games had officially confirmed its existence, but today it looks like that wait is over.

It was a job offer from the studio that tipped us off. Avalanche is looking for a senior producer for its upcoming unannounced title, and among the requirements for the role is experience in open-world RPG titles with an action-based combat system and the use of magic.

In addition, the job description includes "joining the team that created Hogwarts Legacy for a new open-world action RPG". You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to see where that leads.

Let's hope that what little doubt there is left for any clueless 'muggles' will soon be cleared up and we'll know more about Hogwarts Legacy 2.