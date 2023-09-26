A Japanese company has created an AMOLED version of a 3DS

HQ

If you've been hoping that Nintendo might one day return to the 3DS platform, then boy do we have some good news for you. Because a Japanese firm has now created its take on the 3DS platform except with some welcome and rather impressive improvements.

Essentially, the company Tassei has taken the 3DS platform and replaced its original display with a six-inch, 1080p AMOLED panel that can operate up to 90Hz. This was shown off at Tokyo Game Show (thanks, Nintendo Life), and unfortunately, the unit is designed solely for test and display purposes and not to actually play titles or be sold as a consumer product. What we do know is that the system is powered by a Ryzen CPU.

It should be said that the device is not endorsed by Nintendo, so don't expect to see a new Nintendo 3DS announcement coming up anytime soon.