A January classic: watch as a new ski jump record is broken in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

A classic this from this time of the year, the Four Hills Tournament is the ski jumping tournament that takes place in the final days of the year and the first week of the coming year, ending on January 6th. Currently, after the first two stops, Austrian skier Daniel Tschofenig leads the leaderboard.

On January 1st, however, it was his compatriot Michael Hayboeck the one who broke a new record in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a summit near the South German border, in Bavaria, jumping a 145 meter distance. You can watch the moment below.

Despite the length record, it was Tschofenig who took the most points in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen, his first World Cup victory. Meanwhile, the current Four Hills champion Kobayashi Ryoyu only finished 28th in the final round.

In parallel to the men's Four Hills Tournament, International Ski Federation (FIS) also hosted the women's Two Nights Tournament, on December 31st and January 1st, with Nika Prevc defending her title at just 19 years old.

If you fance more ski jumping, the next Four Hills stop will be in Innsbruck, Austria, on 4 January.