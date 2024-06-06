A janitor cat in the afterlife stars in Crypt Custodian

During the official opening of the Summer Game Fest with this afternoon's Guerrilla Collective broadcast, indie publisher Top Hat Studios Inc presented a few titles, including a cat adventure that surprised us (for the better): Crypt Custodian.

According to the official description, Crypt Custodian is "a charming Zelda meets metroidvania game from veteran developer Kyle Thompson (Sheepo, Islets) about cleaning up the afterlife. Step into the shoes of Pluto, a mischievous cat who has died and has been sentenced to be the caretaker of the afterlife... FOREVER! Hang out with other doomed ghosts, fight beasts and explore an immensely vast landscape. For those who find it hard to move on, could there be... a way to keep communicating with the living?"

We won't have to wait long to get a taste of this promising title, because Top Hat has announced that the title has just surprise-launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch right this very moment, so pick your platform and jump into the adventure!

You can watch the Crypt Custodian trailer below.