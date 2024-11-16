English
A hungry, hungry hippo is the star of a new horror movie

Hungry has already begun principal photography in Malta.

Finally, a film that can show the real danger of the hippopotamus. Hungry might sound more like a feeling than a movie title, but it's going to establish the hippo as intimidating of an animal as a great white or stupidly large anaconda.

As Variety reports, the film comes from James Nunn, the man behind the One Shot action thriller franchise. Its plot follows a group of tourists that find themselves at the mercy of a ravenous hippo that has escaped captivity in the Louisiana swamplands.

There currently isn't a release date attached, nor do we have any cast information. But, as principal photography has already begun, hopefully we can hear more on this zany horror flick soon.

