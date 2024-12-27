A huge Halo leak has hit the internet

HQ

A massive leak has spread online, with more than 90GB of Halo data finding its way to the wilds. This includes unreleased content, development tools, and developer builds of past games dating all the way back to 1998.

According to Visceral, the X user who first spotted the leak (via Insider Gaming), it appeared because Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) hired modders to try and restore cut content from old games. Already, we've seen a demo level from Halo 2 be brought back to life thanks to hard-working preservationists.

We're not going to recommend you download the leak, nor are we going to go into more detail about what people have found within it. But, it is out there in the wild, and has been confirmed as genuine.