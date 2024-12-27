English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

A huge Halo leak has hit the internet

More than 90GB of builds, dev tools and more is available online.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A massive leak has spread online, with more than 90GB of Halo data finding its way to the wilds. This includes unreleased content, development tools, and developer builds of past games dating all the way back to 1998.

According to Visceral, the X user who first spotted the leak (via Insider Gaming), it appeared because Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) hired modders to try and restore cut content from old games. Already, we've seen a demo level from Halo 2 be brought back to life thanks to hard-working preservationists.

We're not going to recommend you download the leak, nor are we going to go into more detail about what people have found within it. But, it is out there in the wild, and has been confirmed as genuine.

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Related texts

0
Halo: Combat Evolved AnniversaryScore

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

All-time classic Halo: Combat Evolved is back on Xbox this winter in the form of the revamped Halo: Anniversary. 343 Industries has come out fighting and proved that, so far at least, it knows how to handle Halo.

0
A Decade of Halo: Frank O'Connor Interview

A Decade of Halo: Frank O'Connor Interview
ARTICLE. Written by Kimmo Pukkila

In the second part of our Halo celebration, we talk with Frank O'Connor, the franchise director who'll be charting the course of the series with studio 343 Industries.

0
Perfect Circle: A Decade of Halo, Part 1

Perfect Circle: A Decade of Halo, Part 1
ARTICLE. Written by Mike Holmes

In the first part of our celebration of Halo's ten year anniversary, we look at the moments that defined it as one of the most influential game franchises.



Loading next content