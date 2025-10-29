A House of Dynamite sparks Pentagon backlash

HQ

The latest thriller from Netflix and Kathryn Bigelow has come under fire from the Pentagon. Who in an internal memo states that the hit rate in real-world test situations is 100%. Something that directly contradicts how the defense system is portrayed in the movie, where it misses its target.

"The fictional interceptors in the movie miss their target and we understand this is intended to be a compelling part of the drama intended for the entertainment of the audience but results from real-world testing tell a vastly different story"

According to Bloomberg, Pentagon representatives said neither Bigelow nor Netflix ever attempted to consult them during production. Which has also been backed up by a representative, speaking on Bigelow's behalf:

"I felt that we needed to be more independent. But that being said, we had multiple tech advisers who have worked in the Pentagon. They were with me every day we shot"

Screenwriter Noah Oppenheim also chimed in, describing how the team deliberately avoided any discussions with the Pentagon. A decision made for them to freely tell their story without any bureaucratic red tape. Oppenheim also added that the reaction from the Pentagon is exactly what he was hoping for.