Forza Horizon 4

A Hot Wheels pack is coming for Forza Horizon 4

It's predecessor Forza Horizon 3 received a similar DLC.

One of the best expansions for Forza Horizon 3 was the Hot Wheels DLC. This has been one of the most requested things for Forza Horizon 4 as well, and now we are at least getting some of this.

Yesterday, Playground Games announced a Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack on Twitter, which seems to add several spectacular rides for the game, based on the ever popular Hot Wheels. We have no information on when they will arrive or which cars that will included, but we assume the six pictured in the image below probably is what to expect.

Do you like the toy expansions for the Forza Horizon series, like Hot Wheels for Horizon 3 and Lego for Horizon 4?

Forza Horizon 4

