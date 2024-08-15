A horse in the new We Live in Time poster has taken over the internet

If you didn't know, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are set to star in a new romcom together later this year. We Live in Time comes from A24 and director John Crowley, and it seems the film has had a bit of a free marketing boost thanks to a recent poster.

The poster sees Pugh and Garfield cuddling up on a carousel, but who's there to spoil the party? Well it's a yellow horse with a goofy-looking face, of course! The horse has since gone viral on social media, with the replies being full of memes about the horse.





Whether this will push We Live in Time to the top of the box office charts when it releases is up for debate, but it goes to show the power of accidental marketing in the internet age. Or, was the horse a plant the whole time?





