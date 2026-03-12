A hopeless romantic gets more than he bargained for in Blumhouse's Obsession

If you had one wish, how would you use it? For the sake of Bear, the protagonist of Blumhouse's next horror project, all he has ever wanted is to take his friendship with his long-time crush Nikki to the next level, so when he's given a One-Wish Willow item and told that it can make a single wish of his come true, he takes the opportunity but soon discovers it was perhaps the wrong choice.

Known as Obsession, this film basically sees how Nikki becomes spellbound and obsessed with Bear, leading to a rather harrowing relationship where she wants nothing more than to be loved unconditionally by Bear. This leads Nikki to becoming unsettlingly creepy and even deadly, as she does whatever it takes to please her paramour.

Directed and written by Curry Barker, Obsession stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarette as Bear and Nikki, and as for when Obsession will premiere in cinemas, the date is set for May 15. You can see the trailer for the flick below to determine if it's one for you.