A Holes reboot series is in the works at Disney

Holes is getting rebooted over at Disney, with a new series moving forward, based on the 1998 book from Louis Sachar. The book also saw a movie premiere five years later, created by Walt Disney Pictures.

Both the original book and the movie follow the story of Stanley Yelnats (played by Shia LeBouf in the film), an unlucky teen who finds himself brought to the juvenile detention camp Camp Green Lake, where he's forced to do nothing except dig holes for Sigourney Weaver's character.

As time goes on, Stanley finds out that his family is actually connected to the story of Camp Green Lake, and sets out to discover its secrets. The plot of the series will change slightly, with Disney supplying Variety with this official logline:

"In this reimagining of the beloved 1998 book from Louis Sachar, a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose."

The series will see Liz Phang as showrunner and executive producer, Alina Mankin as writer and executive producer, Drew Goddard as another executive producer. Walden Media, the company that produced the film, is producing the pilot and has wanted a series made using the IP for some time.

Are you excited for a Holes series?