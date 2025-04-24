A hilarious blooper is still a part of Oblivion Remastered

HQ

If you know your Oblivion history, you probably remember all the early memes that went viral at launch in 2006, the most popular of which was the utterly scammy Horse Armor microtransaction that was unfortunately quite necessary for horses to survive in the game.

Another cult favorite is Tandilwe, a woman who is the Master Trainer for Speechcraft. The reason she became big is that the voice actor was apparently not happy with her performance and asked to redo a line - but the question to do so was left in the game and the line is therefore repeated twice with the question (in a completely different tone of voice) in the middle:

"I heard that thieves broke into the Arcane University, the Imperial Legion Compound, and the Temple, all on the same night... Wait a minute, let me do that one again... I heard that thieves broke into the Arcane University, the Imperial Legion Compound, and the Temple, all on the same night."

Why we mention this is that Bethesda and Virtuos obviously realize how iconic this quote is, which is why it's included in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and not sorted out in any way. If you go to the Imperial City Temple District and visit the Temple of the One, Tandilwe's standing there, ready to deliver her wonderful speech. Check out the Threads post below to hear the entire rant in full.