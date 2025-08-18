A hidden man has auditioned to be the next 007

HQ

According to The Hollywood Reporterc a potential British candidate has been unveiled for the role of James Bond in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Bond film. The candidate in question is Scott Rose-Marsh, 37, an actor who is mostly seen in small roles in British productions. If he's known for anything, it's probably the role of Jerome in the Prime Video series Chloe. THR reports that Rose-Marsh has been called to audition for the role, possibly in front of director Denis Villeneuve himself.

The Hollywood Reporter highlights two particularly startling details about Rose-Marsh (apart from the fact that no one really knows who he is). Firstly, he's a redhead, something Bond has never been before. No big deal in itself, but I'm sure there's someone on the internet who considers a redheaded Agent 007 a mortal sin. Secondly, it mentions Rose-Marsh's age: he's 37. It has been rumoured in the past that Amazon wants a Bond under 30, so by that measure he is several years too old.