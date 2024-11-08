A Hello Neighbor movie is in the works

HQ

A Hello Neighbor movie is on the way. In terms of video game adaptations, this might not have been at the top of your list, but it comes as a very pleasant surprise. The survival horror game from Dynamic Pixels and TinyBuild sees players sneak into their odd neighbour's basement so that they may find the dark secret within.

Hello Neighbor was a huge success for its clever AI, which would change tactics depending on your previous actions. It spawned a sequel, and in an episode of the animated series Secret Neighbor, it was revealed that a live-action film is in the works.

It is being written by Tyler MacIntyre, who also wrote the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, and it'll be produced by Alex Nichiporchik and Jonathan "Carnage" Joyce. There's no release date or anything like that, so we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for updates on this project.