The Enfield Poltergeist

A haunting documentary is coming to Apple TV+ this October

The Enfield Poltergeist will use real audio recordings to tell its supernatural story.

Apple has just announced that it will be marking the spookiest month of the year with a new documentary addition for Apple TV+. Known as The Enfield Poltergeist, this four-episode show will use real audio recordings that were captured during the investigation of supernatural elements in London in 1977.

The chilling story is regarded as "the world's most famous poltergeist case" and as the trailer shows, it's truly haunting and terrifying to hear some of the recordings that were gathered inside this suburban house during the investigation.

The Enfield Poltergeist will arrive on Apple TV+ on October 27, 2023.

The Enfield Poltergeist

