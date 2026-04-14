A handful of new Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse images have been shared

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We've had to wait a long time already for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which initially seemed as though it would premiere soon after Across the Spider-Verse in 2023, with this then falling apart. As it stands, the movie will open in cinemas next year, on June 18, meaning the wait between the second and third film will be a little less than the wait was between the first and second flicks.

We're bringing all of this up as during Cinemacon, Sony shared a few new images of the upcoming animated film, with these once again teasing the stunning art direction and also a few narrative threads that will be unpacked.

We can expect Miles and his father to reconcile, all while Spider-Punk appears to kick-ass. There's even a very colourful fight between Miles and another Spider-Person, but you don't need us to tell you about these images as you can simply see them below.