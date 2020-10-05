English
Pokémon Sword/Shield

A Halloween Max Raid event is coming to Pokémon Sword and Shield

Gigantamax forms of Gengar and Grimmsnarl can now be found within Max Raid dens until October 31.

Pokémon is celebrating arguably the best holiday of the year with a special Max Raid event which will see ghost and dark types decent upon dens across the region. Through Max Raid battles, players will be able to catch Gigantamax forms of Gengar and Grimmsnarl, as well as creatures such as Drifblim, Dusknoir, Hydreigon, and Morpeko.

This special event is set to run until 4:59 PM PT / 7:59 PM ET on October 31, so be sure not to delay in making your journey out to the Wild Area. The Max Raid event will coincide with the launch of Sword and Shield's second DLC, The Crown Tundra, which was confirmed last week to launch on October 22. This DLC will take players to a new snow-covered area of the Galar region and will enable them to capture all previous legendary Pokémon.

Will you be looking to add one of these Gigantamax forms to your team?

