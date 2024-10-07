A group of modders have created an expansion for New Vegas called Fallout: Mexico

HQ

Fallout fans have been clamouring for a fifth titular game for years, even for a sequel or new game from Obsidian to follow in the footsteps of New Vegas. However, Bethesda's current plans are for Tamriel and The Elder Scrolls VI first (although the success of the Fallout TV series on Prime Video may have accelerated some things).

However, the current scene is in the hands of the game modding community. We've already had this year's massive Fallout: London, which crossed the Atlantic to show us how the inhabitants of the Old World coped with the nuclear post-apocalypse, and now we return to America to see Fallout: Mexico, a fan project using New Vegas code to explore a Fallout-style Mexico that has been unveiled with a trailer.

The project is in development, though a possible release window is currently unknown.

Would you like to visit the Fallout: Mexico region?