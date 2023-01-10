A Grease spinoff series is coming to Paramount+ in April

Paramount Pictures has announced that it will be expanding its Paramount+ line up of original content this April with a spinoff series based on Grease. The show will be known as Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and with the release date announcement in mind, a poster for the show has dropped.

While you can see the poster below - showing four characters wearing the iconic Pink Ladies jackets - those wondering what the story will be about can look forward to a series set in 1954 (four years before Grease) and revolving around four fed-up outcasts who look to spark a moral panic at Rydell High.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will start streaming on April 6, 2023.