Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

A Grease spinoff series is coming to Paramount+ in April

It's known as Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Paramount Pictures has announced that it will be expanding its Paramount+ line up of original content this April with a spinoff series based on Grease. The show will be known as Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and with the release date announcement in mind, a poster for the show has dropped.

While you can see the poster below - showing four characters wearing the iconic Pink Ladies jackets - those wondering what the story will be about can look forward to a series set in 1954 (four years before Grease) and revolving around four fed-up outcasts who look to spark a moral panic at Rydell High.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will start streaming on April 6, 2023.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Related texts



Loading next content