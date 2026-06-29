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A grant scheme in Japan reveals a new, unannounced IP from Koei Tecmo

The "FUJI" project draws on the company's expertise in Eastern art and action games.

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In Japan, there is a government grant scheme called "IP360", awarded by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to new projects with the aim of supporting the creation of new intellectual property in areas of Japanese popular culture, such as manga, anime and video games. Among the list of selected projects is one provisionally named "FUJI", from Koei Tecmo.

This is an undisclosed project, the description of which states that it draws on Koei Tecmo's expertise in "Eastern-style aesthetics and action games". It also states that the company is seeking "global success and widespread expansion of the franchise driven by the game itself".

There are no further details or descriptions available for this funded project, but it is also worth noting that, whatever it may be, it will inevitably be an original title, a far cry from Rise of the Ronin, Dynasty Warriors and Koei Tecmo's other established franchises. We look forward to learning more in the future.

A grant scheme in Japan reveals a new, unannounced IP from Koei Tecmo


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