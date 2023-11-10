A Grand Theft Auto movie isn't worth the hassle, according to Take-Two boss

HQ

While we've seen major critical and commercial success with video game adaptations as of late, one franchise that seemingly won't be making the jump to the big screen is Grand Theft Auto. At least, that's according to Take-Two's boss.

Strauss Zelnick, in an investors call that went down this week (thanks, PC Gamer) said that pursuing a big-screen adaptation of Grand Theft Auto could pull in a lot of money, but that isn't guaranteed and so it's not worth the effort.

"[Films and television are] very difficult businesses," Zelnick said. "I've been in them successfully. They're super challenging. They're not what we do. We'd much prefer the risk/reward profile of the business we're in."

"In success, the number, in terms of the benefit to our bottom line ... it's not zero, but it's not really material to what we do around here. And in failure, we run the risk of compromising the underlying intellectual property," he explained.

As we've seen with the recent sales figures for Grand Theft Auto V, the games do not need any help when it comes to generating income. Rockstar is also looking to reveal Grand Theft Auto VI in the coming weeks as well, so it definitely has its hands full for the near future.

Would you watch a Grand Theft Auto movie?