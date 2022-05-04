A good May for Xbox Games with Gold

HQ

The Games with Gold program, which essentially is a selection of games included each month with Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate, hasn't been much to write home about for a couple of years. It's mostly really old games, and often titles the average gamer has never even heard of before.

But every now and then, Microsoft surprises us with a better selection, and fortunately enough - May 2022 is one of those months. We're getting four games, of which all four must be considered good to really good. Here's what you will get and when:



Yoku's Island Express - Available May 1 to 31



The Inner World: The Last Windmonk - Available May 16 to June 15



Hydro Thunder Hurricane - Available May 1 to 15



Viva Piñata Party Animals - Available May 16 to 31



Yoku's Island Express and The Inner World: The Last Windmonk are both brilliant single player adventures, and Hydro Thunder Hurricane is an entertaining party racer with boats and local multiplayer. Finally Viva Piñata Party Animals is a mini-games collection for kids that is really well made.

A short video presentation of all four titles can be found below. Is there anything in particular you will claim?