news
Elden Ring

A goldfish has beaten Malenia's first phase in Elden Ring

Nothing is impossible.

HQ

Malenia, the most difficult boss in Elden Ring and possibly gaming as a whole, has been defeated (at least in part) by a goldfish named Tortellini.

The fish's actions in its tank decide on what the character does in game, which might sound like a recipe for disaster, but after a good chunk of time, the fish has managed to take down Malenia's first phase.

It's not a complete victory, and it'll likely take a lot longer until we see the demigod truly brought low by a goldfish, but it's still an impressive feat nonetheless. Twitch streamer PointCrow has been following the legend of their goldfish as it makes its way throughout the Lands Between. Pretty soon, if Tortellini keeps up its winning streak, we could see a goldfish sit on the Elden Throne.

Elden Ring

