A girl plants her mind into a beaver body in the first trailer for Pixar's Hoppers

Pixar has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming film Hoppers, which seems to combine The Wild Robot with a dash of Avatar. It sees a young girl, Mabel, use experimental technology to place her consciousness into a beaver doll.

In this new form, she can understand animals, and places herself in a natural environment as a beaver to listen to all the things animals talk about. However, it quickly seems like Mabel will begin to disrupt the natural order, as already she saves a beaver from being eaten by a bear.

Hoppers releases on the 6th of March in theatres. Recently, Pixar hasn't quite felt the love at the box office, with its latest release Elio failing to drum up much of its usual buzz. Whether kids and families were too busy watching Lilo & Stitch is hard to tell, but it certainly seems like just being the latest Pixar movie isn't enough to carry you at the box office nowadays.