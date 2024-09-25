A giant 60 GB Metaphor: ReFantazio demo has started to appear in some countries

HQ

Metaphor: ReFantazio, the new JRPG from the makers of Persona 5 inside Atlus, is launching October 11 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and PC, but a demo is rolling out... and it's a huge one.

As spotted by Twitter user Wario64, a demo for Metaphor: ReFantazio has just released on Xbox Korea.

This Prologue Demo lets you play the first part of the game. You will be able to carry your progress to the final game. There are no limits on its use, you can play it as long as you please.

According to the Xbox page in Korea, this Prologue Version of Metaphor: ReFantazio is a whopping 59,26GB, making the demo larger than many (if not most) games.

VGC also reports that the demo has appeared on PlayStation Network for Japan, and it will be launched in other territories today or tomorrow.

It will be a matter of time before you can try for yourself Atlus new creationg, which will be set between two realities: the modern times and a "mirror world" based on medieval fantasy. About the turn-based combat and social simulation, players can expect the same level of quality and polish as in Persona 5.