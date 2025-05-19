A Garfield Kart sequel has been rated in Australia

HQ

It appears that the real king of racing has come to reclaim his crown. A new Garfield Kart might be in the works, as a new rating has appeared on the Australian Government's classification board, indicating an announcement could be soon.

The game's rating was first spotted by Gematsu, and its title is Garfield Kart 2 - All You Can Drift. The game has been rated G for general consumption, and comes from developer Eden Games and publisher Microids.

Platforms remain unknown at the moment, and while a rating appearing is a potential sign of an announcement coming relatively soon, the unfortunate truth is nothing is guaranteed when it comes to Garfield Kart. But, with it being nearly six years since Garfield Kart: Furious Racing released, there are plenty of fellow lasagne lovers who'd be excited by a sequel.