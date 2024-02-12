A Game of Thrones spin-off based on Aegon's Conquest has been green lit

HQ

Another spin-off based on George R.R. Martin's magical world has been green lit and this one is based on Aegon's Conquest. HBO has enlisted Mattson Tomlin as its screenwriter, who has previously worked on The Batman and its upcoming sequel, among other things.

The spin-off will be a direct prequel to House of the Dragon, and will focus on how the Targaryen family established themselves in Westeros through a large-scale, bloody conquest. A source has described the project as "back to basics" and more in line with the original series rather than House of the Dragon with its considerable time jumps.

When exactly we can expect to see the fruits of Aegon's Conquest is still unclear, and here at the editorial office, we are guessing that the series is still at least two years away.

Are you dying to see this upcoming adaptation of Aegon's Conquest?

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.