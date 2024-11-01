A Game of Thrones movie is in development at Warner Bros

HQ

Game of Thrones is finally making the leap to the big screen, as Warner Bros. is working on a movie set in George R.R. Martin's fantasy world. For the longest time, ideas of a Game of Thrones movie had been pushed to one side, as HBO wanted it to remain a prestige series, despite the series showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss wanting to end the show with a trilogy of films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is in the very early stages of development. There's no writer, director, or cast attached to the film yet. Also, this could be the start of a shift in how Warner Bros. is going to treat the IP moving forward. Citing The Batman having its spinoff air on TV, as well as Dune, it seems franchises don't need to strictly stay on the big or small screen anymore.

We're also not sure if Warner Bros. is planning a full reboot with this movie, or whether it'll just focus on one of the stories left to tell in the Game of Thrones world, like Robert's Rebellion or the fall of Old Valyria.

What do you want to see in a Game of Thrones movie?