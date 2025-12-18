A game about warfaring cats 13 years in the making - Rushaug: Feline Warfare's creator pitches the game at BIG Conference

At the Bilbao International Games Conference, we caught up with Tobias Edvardsen, the solo developer behind the highly anticipated side-scrolling shooter Rushaug: Feline Warfare, set to launch on Steam next year. With its mix of nuclear-armed cats, political satire, and Metroidvania-inspired exploration, the game promises a unique blend of humor and action.

"The main concept is basically cats with nuclear weapons, political ideologies, and a space program," Edvardsen explained. "It's like Metal Gear Solid with cats... a satire on human conflict for the last hundred years just played out by cats."

Players will navigate eight segmented missions, each featuring complex bases and outposts with a Metroidvania element. Edvardsen described the protagonist, Rashok, as "part of a special force unit called the Sayari Task Force... the poster boy of the game," with players able to choose from four characters.

The game's world draws on real-life inspiration, from "Katvador, which is based on Cuba" to a planned sequel map influenced by Tarragona in Catalonia. "I've been traveling a lot, and those experiences really shaped the environments," he said.

After 13 years in development, Tobias emphasized the personal journey behind the project. "It started as a hobby, a passion project. I have a severe, life-threatening lung disease, so I receive welfare for that. It's the silver lining - it allows me to focus on this full time."

Rushaug will first launch on Steam in March, with console releases for PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox planned afterward. He explained, "I want to take feedback from Steam, iron out any flaws, and then focus on the porting process with professional services."

Looking beyond the game's release, Tobias is already thinking about the future. "First, it's going to be a break... recharge, travel, and once I'm cooled down, the sequel is in the plans."

With its offbeat humor, tactical gameplay, and years of careful development, Rushaug is shaping up to be a memorable indie entry in 2026's gaming lineup.