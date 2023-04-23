A Galaxy Quest series is coming to Paramount+

HQ

It might be a little before the time of many readers, but at the end of the millennium, a parody on Star Trek made its way to cinemas. It was known as Galaxy Quest, and saw a bunch of A-list stars, including Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tim Allen, Sam Rockwell, and more, all starring and poking fun at the world of Star Trek.

Now that Paramount's streaming service, Paramount+, has become the prime way to indulge in all things Star Trek, the production company has decided that there is no better time for Galaxy Quest to return, as Deadline has now reported that a show based on the IP is being developed for the streamer.

It seems like this series is very, very early on in development however, as there is no word on cast, directors, release dates, and it's even mentioned that there is "no concept or writer yet."

This wouldn't be the first time that Paramount has been pushed to get a Galaxy Quest series off the ground, as before Rickman's untimely death, there were efforts to create a series based on the show for Amazon back in the mid-2010s.