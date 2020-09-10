A further 12 tracks and an all-new trailer have been revealed for Fuser

You're watching Advertisements

We've spent the past week putting together our own mixes in Harmonix's upcoming rhythm game, Fuser, and we have loved what we've been able to experience so far (you can read our full preview here). With the lid being lifted on the embargo and outlets around the world sharing their thoughts on the title, Harmonix has decided to release an extra few bits of info.

Firstly, we received a new release date trailer for the title which gives us a closer look at aspects, such as character customisation, multiplayer mode, and much more. You can watch the new trailer above.

We also now know 12 more songs that will form part of the tracklisting. This recently-revealed batch of songs features absolute classics like Rage Against The Machine's "Killing in The Name," Justin Timberlake's " Can't Stop The Feeling!" and "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley.

You can see the full list of announced tracks below:



Ava Max "Sweet But Psycho"



Bobby Brown "My Prerogative"



Donna Summer "Hot Stuff"



Eric B. & Rakim "Don't Sweat The Technique"



Grouplove "Tongue Tied"



Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"



Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj "Tusa"



Rage Against The Machine "Killing In The Name"



Rick Astley "Never Gonna Give You Up"



RÜFÜS DU SOL "Eyes"



Shania Twain "Any Man Of Mine"



Young MC "Bust A Move"



Fuser launches November 10 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.