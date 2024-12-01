A full-scale replica of Altaïr's sword is now available for pre-order

HQ

For those who love Assassin's Creed and everything related to the series, we're excited to share that a stunning, full-scale replica of Altaïr's sword is now available for pre-order—if you have £249 to spare. It's a beautiful piece to hang on your wall or to scare off unwanted guests. The sword is, of course, unsharpened, weighs just over a kilo, and is nearly a meter long. Delivery is expected in May next year, and you can check out a picture of the sword below.

Does this sound like something you'd want to buy?