A fresh take on the classic GameCube controller has shattered its Kickstarter goal in five days

A modern-day take on the GameCube controller has managed to shatter its Kickstarter goal of £75,565 in just five days. The Panda Controller has 25 days left until its campaign closes and already it has managed to rake in an eye-watering £972,465.

As well as having the iconic design of the controller, this variant also has custom length triggers, and you can purchase an expansion pack to enable it to function wirelessly. The default design of the Panda Controller is black and white, but there are many different colours schemes that buyers can select such as blue and pink and purple and blue.

With the campaign hitting over £972,000, many different stretch goals have been achieved. One of these includes a YouTube documentary on the history of the GameCube controller and firmware updates that enable full button remapping.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.