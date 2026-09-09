A free update is bringing 10 classic courses to Mario Kart World later today

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When Mario Kart World debuted last summer alongside the Nintendo Switch 2, it seemed like the perfect platform for Nintendo to continue expanding in a similar vein to how it turned Mario Kart 8 Deluxe into, frankly, an unmissable video game for its platform. But over a year later and this support hasn't been nearly what fans would have liked, although perhaps this is about to change.

In the Nintendo Direct, a new update for the game has been revealed that promises a healthy batch of new content. It's regarded as Version 1.8.0 and it's a free update that brings 10 classic courses, two new Knockout Tour routes, plus ? panels on the floor of some tracks, in a more classic Mario Kart style.

As for the new tracks being added, Nintendo hasn't shared the full list, but we do know three of the classic courses include Choco Island, Vanilla Lake, and Ghost Valley, while the two Knockout Tour options include Propeller Rally and Turnip Rally.

With the free update coming in the hours ahead, will you be returning to Mario Kart World?