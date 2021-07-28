 A free trial for Two Point Hospital is now live on Nintendo Switch
English
Two Point Hospital

A free trial for Two Point Hospital is now live on Nintendo Switch

Players can check out the game for no expense until August 3.

The next game trial for Nintendo Switch Online members is now live and it enables players to check out Two Point Hospital for no expense until August 3. The game is available here in its entirety and it can easily be downloaded by heading to the Nintendo Switch Online tab in the eShop. Along with the trial, there is also a limited-time promotion that is running until August 8. Within this time period, players will be able to download Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition and its DLC for 30% off.

Are you thinking of checking out the game on Nintendo Switch?

Two Point Hospital

