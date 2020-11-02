A free demo for Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity is available now

You're watching Advertisements

Players can now get their first taste of Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity as a free demo has become available on the Nintendo eShop. This demo allows players to play through the first chapter of the title, which acts as a prequel to Breath of the Wild. Your save data here will carry over once the game releases, so there is plenty of incentive to get started early.

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity is set to make a full release on the Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020. You can watch its reveal trailer below: