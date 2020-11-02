English
Follow us
news
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

A free demo for Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity is available now

It comes to the eShop ahead of the title's release on November 20.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Players can now get their first taste of Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity as a free demo has become available on the Nintendo eShop. This demo allows players to play through the first chapter of the title, which acts as a prequel to Breath of the Wild. Your save data here will carry over once the game releases, so there is plenty of incentive to get started early.

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity is set to make a full release on the Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020. You can watch its reveal trailer below:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy