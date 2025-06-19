A fourth Marvel movie is set to premiere in 2028

HQ

Successfully guessing how many films Marvel Studios will debut within a calendar year has become a truly challenging turn of events. Where once we came to expect three movies every 12 months, lately we've gone from one in 2024 to three this year to what will likely be two next year, and then by the looks of things another two in 2027 before now a whopping four in 2028. It's a particularly unusual situation as Disney boss Bob Iger recently stated that the aim was to consolidate and take a greater quality over quantity focus in the future, something this latest news does not at all attest to.

We say this because Variety now reports that in 2028, the three movies planned are being extended to four, with an additional film now slated to premiere on December 15, 2028 and building on a year that would feature flicks in February, May, and November.

It should be said that there is a very large chance that this calendar and premiere plan does not hold up and that something is delayed, removed, or brought forward to create a more balanced setup. Plus, we don't know what any of these films are yet, as post Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027, Marvel has been completely radio silent. That hasn't stopped rampant rumours, be it a big X-Men film, Black Panther 3, the long-maligned Blade, a Fantastic Four sequel, and more.

Do you expect four Marvel films in 2028?