A fourth Bridget Jones movie is going ahead

It has been almost a decade since the last film in the Bridget Jones franchise made its arrival, as Bridget Jones's Baby debuted back in 2016. But it seems like we could be looking at more from this rom-com series in the near future, as Variety affirms that not only has a fourth film been greenlit but that two of the series' leading stars will be appearing in it.

It's said that both Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant will be reprising their roles for this fourth outing, and that the cast will be bolstered with Emma Thompson again, and the new additions of Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor. There is no word if Colin Firth will be appearing in the film.

What we do know is that the movie will be called Bridgit Jones: Mad About the Boy and that it will be coming to cinemas and streaming on Peacock (it's unclear what the streaming plans will be in the UK) on February 14, 2025.

Are you excited for more Bridgit Jones?