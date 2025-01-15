A forgotten Indiana Jones adventure will launch on PS Plus next week

HQ

Indiana Jones is popular again, thanks to the great game by Machine Games, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, released exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC... but coming to PS5 in spring 2025. We still don't know when (it wouldn't be surprising if it makes its way to Switch 2 too, seeing all those leaks). However, Sony has announced an "appetiser" for PlayStation Plus fans.

Among the PS Plus Games for PS Plus Premium this month (available from January 21) Sony has included Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings. This 2009 title (very late in the PS2 lifecycle) is the final "big" game launched from the franchise, with a brand new story in the form of an action/adventure game, with puzzle elements and vehicle sections. It was launched on PS2, Wii, PSP and Nintendo DS, made to coincide with another Indiana Jones title for PS3 and Xbox 360 that never saw the light of day.

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings wasn't particularly well received back then, and it's fair to say it didn't become a cult classic or anything like that, but for so, so long, it was the most "modern" Indiana Jones game. And it's a nice adventure with all the beats you would expect from Indy, searching the staff of Moses. And the game has been enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters, for PS Plus Premium subscribers on PS5 and PS4.

Yoy can check the rest of the PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium titles for January 2025 titles here.