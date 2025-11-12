A follow-up to Marvel's Werewolf by Night is said to be on the way

Werewolf by Night stands out as one of Marvel's more creative projects in recent memory, as the short special episode gave us a glimpse at a bunch of characters that Marvel Studios had yet to touch and put them together in a story with plenty of gothic and horror vibes, and with a black and white presentation too (even if it did eventually get a colour alternative too). The lack of conversation surrounding the project did beg the question if it will ever be expanded or if we'd ever see the various characters again, and thankfully we now have an answer on this front.

In a piece from Deadline about composer Michael Giacchino (who directed Werewolf by Night), it's mentioned that one of the creative's next projects is in fact a "follow-up to Werewolf by Night". We don't have any additional information on the project, but if this is truly coming, a reasonable guess is that it will also look to tap a spooky season premiere window (and likely on Disney+ again), so maybe we should circle October 2026 or 2027 on our calendars...?

If you never watched Werewolf by Night, as Giacchino puts it, "It's on Disney+ if you still have that," but it's also a show that got Marvel into a bit of hot water as the company was sued for some of its artwork.