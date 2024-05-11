A follow up to Godzilla x Kong is confirmed to be in the works

HQ

It has been confirmed that a follow up to Godzilla x Kong is in the works. A recent report from THR notes that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings screenwriter Dave Callaham has signed onto the project and will pen the screenplay.

As pointed out by the outlet, this isn't the first time Callaham has been involved with the Godzilla franchise. He was responsible for writing early drafts for 2014's Godzilla and even received a story credit for the film.

A confirmation of a sequel isn't too surprising given that Godzilla x Kong has grossed $548,395,543. This makes it the second highest grossing film of 2024 only behind Dune: Part Two which managed to pull in $708,703,191.