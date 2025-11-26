A first sneak peak at the Scrubs reboot

HQ

We've known for a while that a new season of Scrubs is on the way, 15 years after the series ended. Over the past year, we've been able to report regularly on returning actors, with basically everyone who had major roles coming back.

The premiere is on February 25, and with so little time left, it's now time to meet the Sacred Heart crew again as the first teaser has been released via Instagram. Our favorite doctors look surprisingly fresh and seem to have retained their comedic timing.

Bill Lawrence, who once created Scrubs, is also behind this season, which will have a total of nine episodes. Do you think it will be possible to recreate the magic of Sacred Heart in 2026?